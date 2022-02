Baddi/Solan: Baddi police has arrested two accused in a minor girl rape and kidnapping case.

#PressNote

Two accused have been apprehended by the staff of #WomenPoliceStation Baddi in case FIR No. 10/22 wherein one minor girl was kidnapped and raped in a car.#HPPolice @BaddiPolice pic.twitter.com/PJ0hntFPKM — Himachal Pradesh Police (@himachalpolice) February 16, 2022

As per information, a minor girl was kidnapped and raped in a car at Shitalpur village in the Baddi industrial area on Tuesday evening.

The victim was allegedly kidnapped and taken to an isolated place and rapped in the car. After committing the crime, victim was dropped near her home. The victim narrated the ordeal to her parents, who complained to the police.