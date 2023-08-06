Solan: In the wake of relentless heavy rainfall and severe landslides that have wreaked havoc on the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway-5, authorities are facing a major challenge in restoring the crucial roadway. The stretch between Solan and Parwanoo has been severely damaged, causing a complete blockage at Koti and posing significant risks to commuters’ safety. Consequently, the District Magistrate-cum-Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Manmohan Sharma, has taken a decisive step and ordered the indefinite closure of the Sanwara toll plaza.

The toll plaza’s closure aims to ensure that commuters are not charged while the highway remains in an impassable state. The decision came following the mounting concerns of local residents, who fear for their safety while travelling on the damaged road and are strongly opposing toll collection at Sanwara.

With the damage occurring at multiple locations along the highway, the situation demands immediate attention and concerted efforts for repair and restoration. As a result, vehicular traffic has been diverted through alternative arterial roads to allow authorities to expedite the repair process effectively.

The toll collection on this particular stretch has been carried out by a private company on behalf of the National Highways Authority of India since April 2021. However, the collection persisted even when the Parwanoo-Dharampur road was impassable, causing considerable discontent among the affected locals.

The devastation along the hillside has been exacerbated by extensive debris, uprooted trees, and colossal boulders that are obstructing access and repair work. One of the most challenging sections, Chakki Mor, is witnessing a 250-meter sinking portion due to earth mounds falling from the surrounding hills.

Officials have reported that the Parwanoo-Dharampur stretch of the Shimla highway will remain closed for at least two more days to address the pressing safety concerns and continue the repair efforts diligently.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s recent visit to the district has brought greater attention to the severity of the situation and reinforced the need for immediate action. Sukhu has assured the residents that the government is committed to resolving the crisis as swiftly as possible.

As authorities grapple with the monumental task of restoring the highway, it is crucial for commuters to exercise patience and adhere to alternative routes provided by the district administration.