In a bid to ensure cleanliness and preserve the natural beauty of Himachal Pradesh, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has announced new initiatives to monitor and control littering on the four-lane highways in the state. Tourists visiting Himachal will be welcomed with open arms, but plastic waste will no longer be tolerated along the scenic routes.

Under the new regulations, NHAI will be installing CCTV cameras along the National Highway to monitor and deter the act of littering. These cameras will not only track vehicle speed but also keep a vigilant eye on any litter being thrown from vehicles. Any passenger found guilty of disposing of garbage on the National Highway will face consequences, with penalties imposed at the toll plazas.

NHAI’s decision to enforce these measures comes as part of its commitment to maintaining a litter-free four-lane highway system. Offenders will be liable to pay hefty fines to discourage such irresponsible behaviour. Additionally, NHAI is also working on a plan to install dustbins at regular intervals along the four-lane highways, ensuring a convenient means for garbage disposal.

As the inauguration of the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway approaches, NHAI management is determined to address any potential challenges related to littering. Meetings with four-lane manufacturing companies have highlighted concerns over the accumulation of dirt and waste once their work is complete. To mitigate this issue, proactive steps are being taken to maintain a garbage-free environment on the four-lane highways.

The need for such measures has arisen due to the observation of tourists from neighbouring states engaging in littering practices, particularly the irresponsible disposal of plastic waste from moving vehicles. Furthermore, instances of roadside partying have been noted, accompanied by the thoughtless abandonment of plastic waste. Such actions not only contribute to pollution but also disrupt the serenity of the surroundings.