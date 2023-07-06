In a significant move aimed at protecting the natural beauty and infrastructure investments of Himachal Pradesh, the state government has imposed a ban on new construction activities near national highways.

Following the approval of the cabinet, the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department issued a notification imposing strict restrictions on new construction within a radius of 100 meters on both sides of several national highways. These highways include the busy stretches of National Highway-5 (Parwanoo-Shimla), National Highway-3 (Kiratpur-Manali), National Highway-88 (Shimla-Mataur), and National Highway-154 (Pathankot-Mandi).

The newly implemented regulations freeze the land use in the designated areas for a period of five years. This means that existing land use within the restricted zone will remain unchanged. For instance, if there is agricultural land within the radius, farming activities can continue, but no new residential or commercial structures can be built. However, existing houses can be reconstructed with the necessary permissions from the TCP Department, adhering to the prescribed terms.

The decision to enforce these restrictions stems from the state government’s vision to strike a balance between development and the preservation of Himachal Pradesh’s scenic landscapes. By preventing new construction near national highways, the government aims to protect the natural habitat, maintain the aesthetic appeal of the region, and safeguard the investments made in the newly built four-lane stretches.

The implementation of these regulations became effective from June 28, signalling a new era of responsible development in the state. The Town and Country Planning Department has been entrusted with the task of monitoring and enforcing compliance with the new rules. Any violations or unauthorized construction activities will face stringent action as per the provisions of the law.

Additionally, the TCP Department has also introduced the Atal Tunnel Planning Area, which covers both the south portal towards Manali and the north portal towards Lahaul-Spiti. This planning area extends to the banks of the Chandra and Bhaga rivers, ensuring the protection of the surrounding environment and natural resources. Similar restrictions on new construction have been imposed within this planning area as well.