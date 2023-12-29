NGT Issues notices to 24 States and 4 UT for high contamination of Arsenic and Fluoride

In a concerning revelation, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has served notices to Himachal Pradesh and 23 other states, along with four Union Territories, addressing the escalating levels of arsenic and fluoride found in their groundwater. The notices follow a comprehensive media report highlighting the presence of these harmful elements surpassing permissible limits, sparking nationwide apprehension about potential health hazards.

The NGT, acting on its own initiative, stressed the immediate need for preventive measures due to the severe health implications associated with arsenic and fluoride contamination. Arsenic in drinking water has been linked to a range of health issues, including skin problems, cardiovascular diseases, neurological effects, and an elevated risk of cancer. On the other hand, excess fluoride, while beneficial for dental health in moderation, can lead to dental and skeletal fluorosis.

Expressing astonishment, the NGT criticized the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) for its failure to take necessary actions, despite identifying hazardous elements in various districts and states. The tribunal dismissed CGWA’s argument that water regulation is a state subject, citing a 1997 Supreme Court verdict and a 2022 tribunal order.

Emphasizing the gravity of the issue, the NGT demanded immediate preventive and protective measures from all relevant authorities. The bench expressed disappointment in the CGWA for neglecting its statutory responsibilities, highlighting its audacity to evade action despite previous court rulings.

Notices have been issued to 28 states and Union Territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Delhi, and Puducherry are also among the respondents.

The NGT has set a one-month deadline for responses from the concerned states and authorities. The tribunal is scheduled to reconvene on February 15, 2024, to delve deeper into the critical issue of arsenic and fluoride contamination, a widespread concern affecting multiple regions across the nation.

In a parallel context, recent research underscores the perilous effects of arsenic and fluoride on human health. Scientific studies confirm that both these chemicals have serious toxic effects on the human body, necessitating urgent and comprehensive preventive and protective measures to safeguard public health.