Shimla – In a stunning turn of events, the relentless snowfall in Himachal Pradesh over the past 36 hours has led to the isolation of several key regions, cutting off vital transportation routes and leaving residents stranded. The affected areas include Theog, Rampur, Chopal, and Rohru, all now disconnected from the capital city, Shimla.

The National Highway 05, linking Shimla to Rampur, has been closed at multiple points, including Chharabra, Kufri, Fagu and Narkanda. Similarly, National Highway 705, connecting Theog to Hatkoti, is impassable at Kharapathar. Slippery conditions have forced the closure of National Highway 205, from Shimla to Bilaspur, at Hiranagar and Tutu.

State Highway 8, which runs from Sainj to Chopal and Nerwa, is blocked at Chambi, Khidki, and Chharki. State Highway 13, connecting Shimla to Sunni and Tattapani, faces closure due to slippery conditions at Mashobra.

The snowfall has also wreaked havoc within Shimla city limits, with most roads becoming treacherous. Shimla police have issued warnings, urging residents to refrain from venturing out with vehicles until the situation improves. The slippery conditions pose a significant risk to commuters, prompting authorities to prioritize safety.

Emergency services are on high alert. Efforts are underway to clear the blocked routes and restore connectivity to the affected regions.