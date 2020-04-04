Shimla: Providing helping hand in Coronavirus pandemic, the HP State Electricity Board has donated Rs. 1.97 crores towards the CM fund. Chairman, HPSEB Ltd. Ram Subhag Singh on behalf of the Board presented the Cheque to CM Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education also came forward and contributed Rs. 21 lakhs towards HP COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Apart from it, the staff of Education Board has also contributed Rs. 5,47,500 towards this Fund.

Himachal Chief Minister has made a fervent appeal to the people for generous donation towards this Fund so that needy people could be benefitted from this Fund. Many Government and private organisations are coming forward and contributing to strengthen the govt in the battle against Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the state has found 7 positive coronavirus patients. 2 have already lost their lives, while one patient has recuperated and discharged from the hospital. As many as 4286 persons had been kept under surveillance for coronavirus in the state so far, out of which 1754 people had completed 28 days of surveillance period.

Investigations of 88 persons for Coronavirus had been done today out of which 33 samples from Tanda Medical College had been collected and 55 samples were collected in IGMC Shimla and report is awaited.

The state has so far investigated 381 persons in the state for coronavirus and total seven cases had been found positive till now.