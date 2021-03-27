Swarghat: Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur made clear that he’s not in favour of imposing lockdown to check the Covid-19 cases in the state.

CM Jai Ram Thakur, while speaking at Swarghat, said that Covid pandemic has badly affected the world economy and India was not an exception. He said that “although there was no need to panic, yet at the same time we need to be careful and keep an eye on the situation.”

Thakur said that with sharp spike in the Corona cases in the State, it has become important that each one of us ensure effective use of face masks and maintain social distancing.

Union Minister of State for Cooperate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur advised to strictly follow the SOPs laid down from time to time to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth about Rs. 37 crore at Swarghat in Sri Naina Devi Ji Vidhan Sabha area of Bilaspur district.