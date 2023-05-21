In a major breakthrough for the ambitious Kiratpur-Manali four-lane project, five tunnels spanning from Hanogi to Jhalogi have been officially opened for traffic. The successful trial of these tunnels marks a significant milestone for the project, which holds strategic importance as well as the potential to boost tourism in the region. The inspection and trial took place on Saturday in the presence of officials from the district administration and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The NHAI and district administration have conducted a comprehensive trial of the tunnels to ensure their safety and efficiency. Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chowdhary emphasized the need for these tunnels, particularly during the rainy season when the area is prone to falling rocks and the Beas River water encroaching upon the road. These hazardous conditions often led to temporary road closures. However, with the completion of the Hanogi to Jhalogi tunnels under the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane project, commuters can now expect improved traffic flow, and tourists will experience enhanced travel convenience.

To expedite the timely completion of the four-lane construction, regular review meetings between the district administration and NHAI officials have been taking place. The collaboration aims to ensure the project’s adherence to the designated timeline. Project Director Varun Chari from NHAI was present during the trial of the tunnels, further underscoring the commitment to delivering a high-quality infrastructure project.

The opening of these tunnels represents a remarkable step forward in the development of the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane project. This accomplishment not only improves connectivity for the local population but also presents an opportunity to attract more tourists to the region, promoting economic growth and fostering a vibrant tourism industry. With continued efforts and collaboration, the project is on track to realize its vision of creating a modern and efficient transportation network in the Kiratpur-Manali region.