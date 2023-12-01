Shimla – In a historic move aimed at fostering gender inclusivity and empowerment, the Himachal Pradesh State Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, announced a groundbreaking decision to provide 30 percent reservation for women in the post of Constable within the Police Department. This bold step is set to redefine the dynamics of law enforcement in the state, creating new avenues for women to contribute to public safety and security.

The decision to reserve 30 percent of Constable positions for women reflects a commitment to breaking gender barriers and promoting equal opportunities within the police force. Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the importance of a diverse and inclusive law enforcement agency that represents the broader demographics of the state.

This move is anticipated to address gender disparities in the traditionally male-dominated field of policing, offering women a platform to play a crucial role in maintaining law and order. The State Cabinet’s decision aligns with broader efforts to promote gender equality and empower women across various sectors.

Transformative Amendments to Welfare Schemes for Vulnerable Sections

The Cabinet introduced transformative changes to the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashrya Yojana, aiming to provide enhanced support to orphans and vulnerable sections of society. According to the revised provisions, every orphan in the state is entitled to receive Rs. 4000 per month as pocket money until the age of 27. Additionally, a one-time marriage grant of Rs. 2 lakh was approved for orphans who have left child care institutions and are marrying after the launch of the scheme.

These amendments signify a compassionate approach to social welfare, ensuring that the most vulnerable members of society receive adequate support and opportunities for a better future. The increased financial assistance for orphans and the marriage grant reflect the government’s commitment to creating a more inclusive and caring society.

Infrastructure Boost: Powering Border Villages and Strengthening Agriculture

Recognizing the importance of robust infrastructure for overall development, the Cabinet approved a detailed project report (DPR) worth Rs. 486.47 crore to provide reliable and quality power to villages in the border area from Pooh to Kaza. Another DPR worth Rs. 6.49 crore was sanctioned for enhancing electrical infrastructure in 32 villages in the border areas of Kinnaur district and the Spiti Block of Lahaul-Spiti district.

In a significant move to boost agriculture, the Cabinet gave the green light to fill 40 posts of Agriculture Development Officers in the Agriculture Department. This decision aims to strengthen the agricultural sector, supporting farmers and promoting sustainable development in the state.

Economic Stimulus: Amendments to Industrial Investment Policy

In a bid to attract investment and stimulate economic growth, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy, 2019, and its corresponding rules. The liberal incentives, especially on account of revised Net SGST, are expected to make the industrial landscape more lucrative for investors, contributing to job creation and economic development.

In conclusion, the recent decisions taken by the Himachal Pradesh State Cabinet reflect a comprehensive and forward-looking approach to governance, addressing key areas such as gender equality, social welfare, infrastructure development, healthcare, conservation, and economic stimulus. The state is poised for transformative changes that will positively impact the lives of its residents and contribute to overall progress and prosperity.