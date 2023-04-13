Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, made several important decisions in its recent meeting. The Cabinet approved the direct recruitment of 530 lecturers for different subjects under the School New program. Additionally, the Cabinet approved the direct recruitment of two Deputy Superintendent of Police positions based on the HPAS Combined Competitive Examination.

The Cabinet also approved amendments to Rule-4 and Rule 15-A of the R&P Rules to facilitate recruitment on fixed emoluments. The length of contractual service and emoluments will be notified by the government as needed.

In a move to increase revenue, the Cabinet decided to amend Rule 50 of the Himachal Pradesh Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Rules, 1989 and set the annual license fee at Rs. 1,50,000.