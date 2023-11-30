Solan – In a forthright revelation, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu openly addressed the financial challenges currently facing the government, pointing fingers at the predecessors for alleged financial mismanagement. Speaking at a program in Solan, Sukhu acknowledged the uphill battle the government is facing with a substantial burden of about Rs. 75,000 crore in loans inherited from the previous administration.

Sukhu wasted no time in placing blame, asserting, “Due to the financial mismanagement by the former government, we find ourselves grappling with these fiscal struggles today.” This accusation set the tone for his discourse, creating a stark political backdrop against the financial challenges at hand.

Despite the accusatory stance, the Chief Minister balanced the narrative by highlighting the collaborative efforts of the people, employees, and state officials in effectively dealing with the inherited financial burden. “The state government is committed to ‘Vyavstha Partivartan’ and not merely revelling in the privileges of power,” Sukhu stated.

Moving beyond accusations, Sukhu delved into the specifics of the government’s response to the financial crisis. He revealed plans for a significant overhaul of the state’s education system, attributing its decline to the decisions made by the previous government. The upcoming academic session is slated to witness major changes in all government schools, including the introduction of English from class 1, the provision of smart uniforms, and the formation of school clusters for improved management.

While pointing fingers at financial mismanagement, Sukhu also defended the current administration’s actions, emphasizing a commitment to a social and humanitarian approach. The implementation of the Old Pension Scheme for government employees was cited as an example, ensuring retired officials can maintain their dignity post-retirement despite the financial challenges.

Chief Minister Sukhu reaffirmed the government’s intention to fulfil promises made to the public. As political tensions linger, Sukhu’s address adds depth to the ongoing dialogue about the state’s fiscal future.