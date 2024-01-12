In a significant move aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency, the Cabinet has given its nod to the restructuring of the State Taxes and Excise department. The restructuring involves the creation of two distinct wings – the Excise wing and the GST and Allied Taxes wing. This strategic decision is geared towards streamlining the functioning of these vital departments, ensuring a more focused and effective approach in handling taxation matters.

In a parallel development, the Cabinet has approved the extension of the third phase of the Himachal Pradesh Sadbhawana Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme, 2023. The extension, effective from January 1, 2024, to March 31, 2024, aims to expedite the resolution of pending assessment cases and arrears. These cases, previously entangled in litigation or awaiting assessment under the Acts subsumed under GST, will now undergo a comprehensive settlement process.

Recognizing the importance of infrastructure development, the Cabinet has greenlit the development, operation, and maintenance of a Ropeway from Nature Park Mohal to Bijli Mahadev Temple in the Kullu district. The profits generated from this venture will be shared equally between the Union and State Governments, fostering collaborative efforts in promoting tourism and connectivity in the region.

Further diversifying its portfolio, the Cabinet has also given the green signal to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Dairy Development Board. This MoU is centered around consultancy services for the establishment of an automated milk processing plant at Dhagwar in the Kangra district. The proposed plant, with a capacity of 1.50 lakh litres per day (expandable up to 3 LLPD), aims to boost the dairy industry and create value-added products.

In a significant move towards social welfare, the Cabinet has provided in-principle approval to the draft of the Mukhyamantri Vidhva Avam Ekal Nari Awas Yojna-2023. Under this scheme, financial assistance of Rs. 1.50 lakh will be provided for the construction of houses for widows and single women. This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to providing a secure and dignified living environment for vulnerable sections of society.