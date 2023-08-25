Shimla – In a significant step towards strengthening its education system, Himachal Pradesh is gearing up to launch a massive recruitment drive to fill more than 6,000 teaching positions in government schools. The recruitment process, set to commence in October, is a proactive measure by the state to address the shortage of teachers and elevate the quality of education across its schools.

State’s Education Minister Rohit Thakur revealed that 5,300 teaching positions are slated to be filled within the Elementary Education Department. In comparison, an additional 1,000 positions will be allocated to the Higher Education Department.

In tandem with the recruitment drive, the education department is employing a strategic two-pronged approach to address existing vacancies. The first facet involves the promotion of experienced educators to higher positions within the educational hierarchy, thereby creating room for fresh faces to fill their previous roles.

The second aspect focuses on recruiting new talent on a batchwise basis. District Education Officers are actively overseeing this process, ensuring a fair and transparent selection procedure that adheres to the highest standards of meritocracy.