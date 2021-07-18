Shimla: Communist Party of India (Marxist) Himachal unit has demanded a probe into the missing 18.50 Metric Tonne (MT) apple juice concentrate worth Rs 20 lakh from Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC), Parwanoo plant in Himachal Pradesh.

In a press release issued here on Friday, CPM State Secretary Onkar Shad has demanded a probe into the alleged scam by a sitting judge of Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Seeking the intervention of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, he demanded the removal of HPMC, Chairman and Horticulture Minister Mahender Singh Thakur.

Raising serious doubts on missing apple juice concentrate, he accused the Chairman and top officials’ involvement in the alleged scam.

“The removal of Chairman is important to ensure impartial probe,” said Shad.