Dharamshala – In a pivotal announcement marking the completion of his one-year tenure, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared that his government has successfully laid the foundation for Himachal Pradesh’s journey towards self-reliance. Emphasizing a visionary roadmap, the Chief Minister asserted that by the year 2027, the state aims to stand as an exemplar of self-reliance in India.

During a celebratory address at the “Vyavastha Parivartan ka Ek Saal” event, CM Sukhu stated, “Our government has laid the strong foundation for making Himachal self-reliant, and by the year 2027, Himachal will become an ideal example of a self-reliant state.” This proclamation reflects not only a significant milestone but also a strategic plan that signifies a transformative shift in the state’s developmental trajectory.

Key to this vision is the commitment to empowering women in Lahaul-Spiti. In a groundbreaking move, CM Sukhu announced a financial aid initiative that will provide Rs. 1,500 monthly assistance to women over 18 years of age, commencing in January 2024. This initiative serves as a testament to the government’s dedication to fostering economic empowerment among women.

Agricultural prosperity also took center stage in the Chief Minister’s address. CM Sukhu unveiled plans for a cow dung purchase scheme scheduled to commence in January 2024. This strategic initiative is poised to significantly impact farmers, marking a critical milestone in the government’s commitment to rural development and sustainable agriculture.

Reflecting on the accomplishments of the past year, CM Sukhu highlighted the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) during the inaugural cabinet meeting. This move solidifies the government’s commitment to securing the post-retirement life of employees. Additionally, the introduction of the e-taxi scheme under the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme stands out, providing a 50 percent subsidy to youth for the purchase of e-taxis.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, applauding the government’s achievements, addressed opposition protests. He emphasized the duty of the present government to address inherited liabilities, echoing the commitment to fulfilling guarantees under any circumstances.

Congress President and MP Pratibha Singh, in her address, commended the government’s welfare programs, underscoring their comprehensive nature and commitment to uplifting every section of society socially and economically.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister shared his vision for a self-reliant Himachal Pradesh by 2027, emphasizing the government’s dedication to bridging the gap between the common man and the state’s prosperity. CM Sukhu added that the government’s revenue has seen a substantial increase, amounting to Rs. 500 crore, from the auction of liquor contracts.

As a symbolic gesture of the government’s commitment, CM Sukhu distributed benefits totalling Rs 13.58 crore as the first instalment to 581 families affected by disasters in Kangra district. This underscores the government’s dedication to supporting communities in times of need and ensuring equitable distribution of resources.