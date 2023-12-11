Nauni – In a vibrant kickoff to the much-awaited annual sale of temperate fruit material, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, witnessed a flurry of agricultural activity as farmers from Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring states thronged to procure various fruit plant varieties.

The sale, hosted at the university’s main campus at Nauni, Krishi Vigyan Kendra Solan at Kandaghat, Rohru, and Regional Horticulture Research and Training Stations at Mashobra in Shimla, Bajaura in Kullu and Sharbo in Kinnaur, featured an extensive array of apple, pear, plum, apricot, peach, nectarine, cherry, kiwifruit, walnut, pecan-nut, persimmon, grapes, pomegranate, and almond varieties.

On the inaugural day, 782 farmers seized the opportunity to diversify their orchards, collectively purchasing over 22,324 plants of different fruit varieties. The surge in interest was particularly notable for less traditional crops like persimmon, kiwi and various stone fruits, reflecting a growing trend among farmers to explore new avenues in fruit cultivation.

This year’s sale boasts an impressive total of 2.72 lakh plants, offering farmers a rich selection of apple, kiwi, pomegranate, apricot, peach, nectarine, cherry, walnut, persimmon, pear, and plum varieties. Additionally, around 50,000 clonal rootstocks of apples are available, catering to the evolving preferences and demands of the agricultural community.

The event underscores the university’s commitment to supporting farmers in their pursuit of sustainable and profitable agriculture. As farmers eagerly embrace diversification, the annual temperate fruit plants sale becomes a pivotal platform for the exchange of knowledge, fostering innovation in horticulture practices across the region.

As the sale continues, it is anticipated that the enthusiasm witnessed on the inaugural day will pave the way for a flourishing harvest and a resilient agricultural landscape in the seasons to come.