Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Unveils Ambitious Initiative to Transform Shimla, Nadaun, and Hamirpur Townscapes

Shimla – In a significant move aimed at blending aesthetics with functionality, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a Rs. 65 crore project to bury electric cables underground in Shimla, Nadaun, and Hamirpur. This strategic initiative eliminates the unsightly web of overhead wires and propels these towns into the league of smart, technologically advanced urban spaces.

The Chief Minister emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the overall appeal of towns and ensuring superior infrastructure for residents. With a focus on addressing the persistent issue of hanging wires, the state government has designated Rs. 65 crore for the purpose, signalling a resolute step toward a modernized Himachal Pradesh.

Shimla, the capital town, is set to receive a major facelift with Rs. 25 crore allocated for ducting electrical cables under the Operation Circle of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEBL), Kasumpti, Shimla. Nadaun and Hamirpur will witness transformative changes with Rs. 20 crore each proposed for the laying and termination of underground cables, ending the era of cluttered skylines.

Chief Minister Sukhu issued a clear directive to the HPSEBL, stressing the importance of completing these critical infrastructure works within a stringent timeframe. This proactive approach aligns with the government’s commitment to not only eliminate visual pollution but also to create a conducive environment for sustainable tourism and resident well-being.

The underground cabling initiative is poised to redefine the urban landscape of these towns, fostering a cleaner, more organized environment. Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the potential of the project to significantly boost tourism, with the improved aesthetics creating a positive impression on visitors.

Beyond the visual impact, the Chief Minister underscored the government’s dedication to ensuring a seamless and enhanced power supply. Modern techniques are being integrated into the project to elevate the efficiency and reliability of power services.

As the Rs. 65 crore project unfolds, Himachal Pradesh stands at the forefront of urban development, embracing innovation for a smarter and more connected future. The initiative not only addresses the immediate challenge of hanging wires but also sets the stage for a sustainable and technologically advanced urban landscape in the state.