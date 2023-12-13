New Delhi – In a dramatic and unprecedented turn of events on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, the Lok Sabha faced a severe breach of security today. Two individuals executed a well-coordinated intrusion, infiltrating the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery. They not only shouted slogans but also released yellow smoke canisters, plunging the House into chaos.

The incident unfolded around 1:01 pm during Zero Hour, with BJP member Khagen Murmu addressing the House. One intruder attempted to approach the Speaker’s chair, while the other daringly jumped into the chamber from the visitor’s gallery. Prompt intervention by vigilant members, including Hanuman Beniwal, Malook Nagar, and Gurdip Singh Aujla, led to the swift apprehension of the intruders.

High-profile figures, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, were among the 100 lawmakers present during the breach. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were absent, attending an event in Bhopal.

Following the incident, Lok Sabha Speaker Rajendra Agrawal adjourned the proceedings for one hour. Opposition members strongly condemned the breach, likening it to the 2001 terror attack, and called for an immediate statement from Home Minister Amit Shah.

As the House reconvened at 2 pm, Speaker Om Birla announced a comprehensive security review of Parliament House. He clarified that the preliminary inquiry found no links to the threats made by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

In response to the breach, the Lok Sabha Secretariat suspended the issuance of passes for the visitors’ gallery, and a letter was dispatched to the Union Home Ministry seeking a thorough review of security measures.

Police sources revealed that the six individuals involved in the incident were in contact through social media, indicating a well-planned operation. The four detained individuals—Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, and Neelam—were taken for questioning, along with a fifth person from Gurugram.

Sagar Sharma (Lucknow), Manoranjan (Mysuru), Amol Shinde (Latur), and Neelam (Hisar) were residing together in Gurugram. After releasing smoke canisters outside the Parliament, Shinde and Neelam raised slogans against dictatorship and injustice.

During an all-party meeting chaired by the Lok Sabha Speaker, opposition members called for immediate security enhancements and questioned the role of BJP member Prathap Simha, who facilitated the passes for the intruders.

Simha’s office defended the issuance of passes, stating that MPs often facilitate passes for constituents to witness parliamentary proceedings, certifying their responsibility for the visitors.