In a move to enhance workforce management and streamline employment procedures, the Himachal Pradesh state government has introduced a change in the regularization process for contract employees. Effective from March 31, 2024, the state will now implement an annual regularization system, abandoning the previous practice of regularizing employees on both March 31 and September 30.

Under the revamped system, only those employees who complete a minimum of two years of contractual service by March 31 will be considered eligible for regularization. This shift is part of an effort to align the regularization process with the availability of regular posts within the state government. The new guidelines emphasize the importance of seniority at the time of contractual appointment in determining the order of regularization.

Previously, the state followed a dual-date system, where employees completing two years of contractual service were regularized on both March 31 and September 30.

Additionally, the Personnel Department has introduced new prerequisites for employees seeking regularization. Alongside the mandatory submission of a medical certificate, employees are now required to provide other essential documents, including a character certificate and a birth certificate at the time of their initial appointment. A screening committee will be formed at the departmental level to thoroughly examine these documents before the regularization process is set in motion.

Upon successful regularization, the concerned employee will be granted the minimum time scale of the available regular post. Furthermore, employees will have the flexibility to be transferred anywhere within the state after the regularization process is completed.

The Personnel Department has communicated these changes to all administrative secretaries, department heads, District Deputy Commissioners, and Divisional Commissioners, instructing them to take necessary actions by the new guidelines.