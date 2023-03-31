Shimla: Department of Information Technology has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited for laying the Optical Fiber Cable to provide assured and reliable 4G coverage to un-connected areas of the State. The Optical Fiber Cable would provide reliable and high-speed connectivity to every part of the State.

The MoU was signed by Director IT Mukesh Repaswal and Principal General Manager, BSNL-HP Charan Singh in presence of Chief General Manager, BSNL-HP, JS Sahota.

The State Government had proposed a project to the Government of India for the provision of connectivity in the un-connected villages of the State and had received Rs. 50 crores for the same and BSNL was chosen as the executing agency for the project. Now with the signing of the MoU, BSNL will start the process of laying down optical fiber to connect the far-flung and remote regions of Kinnaur, Lahual & Spiti, Pangi and other districts of the State to establish telecom towers for providing connectivity.

The project is expected to be completed by December 2023 and will entail installing of around 500 KMs of Optical Fiber along with mobile towers for expansion of connectivity in the State.