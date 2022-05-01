AAP leader deletes Twitter account after his pro-Khalistan tweets surface

AAP terms Bedi’s view personal, suspends him from party posts

Shimla: Old twits of Aam Aadmi Party Himachal Pradesh social media President Harpreet Singh Bedi has shocked the nation in which he had been supporting and demanding the Khalistan.

State BJP has termed it anti-national and asked AAP Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to clarify his stance. BJP leader Trilok Jamwal claimed that the anti-national agenda of the Aam Aadmi Party has been exposed once again and the closeness of AAP with Khalistanis is evident.

Earlier Sunday morning old tweets of Aam Aadmi Party’s Himachal Pradesh state social media president Harpreet Singh Bedi went viral on Twitter over his pro-Khalistan stances.

However, Bedi has deleted his Twitter account after his blatant demands for a separate Khalsa state created a controversy on social media, many Twitter users pointed out Harpreet Singh Bedi’s Twitter presence, which included Pro-Khalistani quotes, replies and tweets from his handle since 2012.

Meet Aam Aadmi Party Himanchal Social Media president Harpreet Singh Bedi, he believes "demand for Khalistan is constitutional right". He has been supporting Khalistan for movement for atleast 10 years.@ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/f9Lg98hS02 — Facts (@BefittingFacts) May 1, 2022

This comes at a time when the Aam Aadmi Party has already been accused of taking Khalistani support to win the recent Punjab assembly elections.

AAP has already distanced itself from the controversial stance of its leader and expelled him from the party posts.

Views expressed by Harpreet Singh Bedi in his tweets are against Aam Aadmi Party's ideology & do not represent the opinion of the party in any way. (1/2) — AAP Himachal Pradesh (@AAPHimachal_) May 1, 2022

Ahead of the Himachal Pradesh assembly election, problems within the state Aam Aadmi Party seems not ending. Earlier, its top state leadership resigned from the party and joined BJP.