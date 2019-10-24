Union Govt to bear construction cost of Mandi International Airport

Aviation Ministry approves the expansion of Shimla, Kangra and Kullu airports

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Ministry today gave in-principle approval for construction of an international standard airport in district Mandi with support of Airport Authority of India (AAI).

The Civil Aviation Ministry also gave approval for expansion of Shimla, Kangra and Kullu airports.

This decision was taken in a meeting held today under the chairmanship of Minister of State for Civil Aviation (Independent charge), Government of India Hardeep Singh Puri, which was also attended by Chief Secretary Dr. Shrikant Baldi through video conferencing.

Dr. Baldi said that the construction cost of expansion of Shimla and Kangra Airports would be borne by the Union Civil Aviation Ministry. A team of Airport Authority of India would soon visit Kullu-Manali airport to conduct a survey for its expansion.

He said that under UDAN-2, in-principle approval has also been given for bearing construction and operational cost of six proposed Heliports in the State by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Apart from this, present services under UDAN-1 will be continued as per schedule.

Himachal CM thanks PM for in-principle approval

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur has thanked the Prime Minister and the Union Government for giving in-principle approval for construction of international standard airport in district Mandi with support of Airport Authority of India and also for expansion of Shimla, Kangra and Kullu airports.

The Chief Minister said that this would open new vistas of tourism development activities in the State. Jai Ram Thakur also thanked the Union Government for according in-principle approval for bearing construction and operational cost of six proposed Heliports in the State by Ministry of Civil Aviation under UDAN-II.