SJVN, a leading hydropower company, marked a significant achievement as it successfully synchronized the second unit of the 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project (NMHEP) with the National Grid. The project, situated on the River Tons, a major tributary of the Yamuna in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, is a testament to SJVN’s commitment to sustainable energy development.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director of SJVN, expressed his satisfaction with the project’s progress, noting that the first unit had been generating power commercially since the 24th of this month. Sharma highlighted the dedication and hard work of the team, emphasizing that despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and the unpredictable Himalayan conditions, the project was completed in just over five years.

The foundation stone for NMHEP was laid in 2018. Sharma reflected on the torrid times during the construction period and mentioned the completion of the 4.33-kilometer-long Head Race Tunnel with a diameter of 5.6 meters as a major milestone.

NMHEP, a Run of the River project with two generating units of 30 MW each, is expected to generate 265.5 million units of electricity annually. SJVN has constructed a 37 km 220 KV Transmission Line to evacuate power from Naitwar Mori HEP, running from Bainol to Snail.

Upon commissioning, the project will contribute to the development of Uttarakhand by supplying 12% of its electricity as royalty. Additionally, each Project Affected Family will receive an amount equivalent to the cost of 100 units of electricity per month for ten years. The holistic approach of the project aims to usher in an era of overall development in the region, encompassing infrastructure development and the generation of direct and indirect employment opportunities.