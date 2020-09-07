Shimla: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been given Y-plus category security by central security agencies.

The decision has been taken in view of a renewed threat to the actor after she spoke about drug use among a section in the film industry following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The home ministry has decided to accord Kangana Y-plus category security through one of the paramilitary personnel. The Y-plus category central cover entails deployment of about 10 armed commandos with the protectee.

Kangana thanked Home Minister for providing security cover. She twitted

The Himachal Pradesh Government has also decided to provide security to her during stay and transit to mitigate any threats.

Himachal Chief Minister also thanked the Union Home Ministry for extending security cover to Kangna Ranaut by the CRPF.

Kangana is vocal about the incident, and constantly targeting movie mafia. Recently a Shiv Sena MP had abused Kangana Ranaut. Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has ‘no right to stay’ in Mumbai and Maharashtra and announced to initiate strict action against her. Upon which Kangana had responded to have a freedom of expression and announced to visit Mumbai on 9th September.

Following the threat, Kangana Ranaut father had written to state Police and demanded security for her.