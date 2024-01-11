New Delhi – In a significant development today, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the enhancement of rural infrastructure and the permanent settlement of residents in the border areas of the state under the Vibrant Village Programme.

The Governor emphasized the importance of creating additional facilities for Army personnel at strategically vital locations. This move aims not only to bolster national security but also to extend the benefits of these facilities to the local population. Governor Shukla highlighted the need for collaborative efforts to ensure the well-being and security of residents in the border regions.

During the meeting, Governor Shukla provided Prime Minister Modi with insights into the ongoing promotion of natural farming in Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, he briefed the Prime Minister on the active campaign against drug addiction that is being undertaken in the state, emphasizing the critical role of a healthy and drug-free society in fostering sustainable development.

One of the key points of the discussion centered around the Vibrant Village Programme, with the Governor sharing details of his recent tours to villages in tribal districts. While acknowledging the positive impact of various schemes under the programme, Governor Shukla underscored the urgent need to strengthen the infrastructure in these areas. The overarching goal is to curb the migration of residents, ensuring that they have access to essential services and opportunities within their communities.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his appreciation for the Governor’s proactive approach and commitment to addressing the challenges faced by rural areas in Himachal Pradesh. The meeting concluded with a consensus on collaborative efforts between the central and state governments to expedite the development and implementation of initiatives aimed at enhancing the overall quality of life in the region.