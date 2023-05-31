In a recent visit to Bilaspur district, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inspected the ongoing construction of the four-lane project between Kiratpur and Manali, as well as the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri new rail line project. During his visit, Governor Shukla examined the underground railway crossing at Bharari and the 1.8-kilometre-long tunnel number one at Kiratpur.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the Kiratpur-Manali project, Governor Shukla emphasized its significance for both the nation and the state. He noted that this infrastructure endeavour would not only bolster the local tourism sector but also provide employment opportunities for the community. The Governor expressed his gratitude to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, for his support in making this project a reality.

Governor Shukla expressed contentment with the progress of the project, stating that five tunnels on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane road from Kiratpur to Mandi had been completed. He further revealed that an additional five tunnels were set to be opened within the next three months. Emphasizing the importance of timely completion, he issued directives to expedite the remaining work under the project.

During the visit, Varun Chari, the Project Director of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), provided an update on the project’s progress to the Governor. Anmol Nagpal, the Project Director of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, also shared that 20 kilometers of track would be laid by the end of the year.

The Kiratpur-Manali four-lane project and the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri new rail line project are expected to enhance connectivity, boost tourism, and contribute to the overall development of the region. With the Governor’s active involvement and the commitment of various stakeholders, these ambitious infrastructure projects are poised to transform the transportation landscape in the state, opening up new opportunities for economic growth and prosperity.