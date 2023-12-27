Dharampur/Mandi – In a groundbreaking development for sustainable development in Himachal Pradesh, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Forestry Project has allocated significant funding of Rs 1 crore to drive the Bamboo Initiative in Dharampur. The announcement came during a one-day workshop and exhibition organized by JICA at Sidhpur, near Dharampur in district Mandi.

Chief Project Director of JICA, Nagesh Kumar Guleria, said that the initiative has achieved remarkable success in the last one and a half years. Self-help groups, supported and trained by the JICA Forestry Project, have honed their skills and contributed significantly to the economy. Products manufactured by these groups have garnered sales worth Rs 1.25 crore, showcasing the project’s positive impact on the local economy.

Guleria emphasized the importance of diversifying livelihood activities, urging all groups to incorporate various income-generating ventures into their business plans. The JICA Forestry Project is pivotal in providing sustainable employment, ensuring 365 days of work for the local population.

As part of the initiative, pure ghee produced by these self-help groups will now be available for consumers at Rs 1400 per kg, demonstrating the value addition potential within locally produced goods.

The MLA of Dharampur, Chandrashekhar, commended the substantial contribution of the JICA project, expressing confidence in elevating the JICA Forestry Project to new heights in Himachal Pradesh. Chandrashekhar appreciated Guleria’s efforts and acknowledged that the self-help groups associated with the JICA project are now actively involved in producing organic products, marking a significant shift towards sustainable practices.

However, as the project ventures into the next phase, Chandrashekhar acknowledged the challenges ahead, emphasizing the importance of a democratic process in the implementation of the JICA project. He encouraged all self-help groups to proactively develop diverse business plans to ensure the sustained success of the project in the coming years.