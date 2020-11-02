Bhoranj: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 80.60 crore in Bhoranj Vidhan Sabha area of Hamirpur district.

The Chief Minister laid foundation stones of strengthening and upgradation of Lagwalti-Bamsan lift drinking water scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission. The Scheme would be completed by spending an amount of Rs 45.41 crore.

Lagwalti-Bamsan scheme is planned to provide drinking water facilities to 144 villages and 215 habitations of the area, thereby benefitting about 64,000 people of the area.

Another water lifting scheme viz. Malian-Sadriyana lift water supply scheme would be completed at a cost of Rs. 12.40 crore. Malian-Sadriyana lift water supply scheme on completion would benefit over 23,000 people of about 67 habitations of the area.

Thakur also laid foundation stones of Samlah-Dasmal via Tohu road to be completed by spending Rs 3.12 crore, Matlana-Buhana road of Rs 8.34 crore, Tikkar-Khatrian-Dimmi road upto Village Jambehad of Rs 1.83 crore, bridge over Chanth Khad of Rs 2.50 crore and Bus Stand at Bhoranj to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3.20 crore.