Shimla: Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs, Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Friday said that he wants to showcase the folk music, art and culture of Himachal Pradesh at the global level.

While addressing a press conference in Shimla, Thakur said that he has chosen Himachal’s art and culture and has pledged to promote them. He said that Himachal’s music, art and culture is very rich and it needs to be showcased at international level.

“Efforts will be made to revive and promote Kangra miniature paintings, Kullu and Kinnaur’s Shawls as well as Chamba’s handkerchief” he added.

Thakur said that he will also make efforts to provide the best facilities to budding sportspersons across the country. He said that under the New Education Policy, sports activities will no longer be treated as formality and efforts will be made to put emphasis on sports activities that will help in making students stronger both mentally and physically.

While replying to a question, Thakur said that the government is determined to promote sports activities and wherever it will get land, the government will construct stadiums and sports academies there.