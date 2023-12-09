Nauni – In a landmark announcement, the Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF) in Nauni is set to redefine agricultural education in India by introducing undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses dedicated to Natural Farming.

Scheduled to commence in the upcoming academic session, the university will pioneer full-time BSc and MSc courses in natural farming, making it the first educational institution in the country to embrace this innovative curriculum.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Rajeshwar Chandel announced it during the 12th Convocation address, stating, “From February next year, we will start a four-year BSc course in natural farming.” This announcement aligns with the growing recognition of natural farming for its environmentally friendly and resource-efficient approach, especially in the face of challenges posed by conventional farming practices.

Despite the recent decision by the Himachal Government to withdraw support for natural farming, the UHF remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting farmers engaged in this sustainable practice. Professor Chandel, a leading scientist in the field, expressed the university’s determination to continue their programs promoting natural farming, even in the absence of government support.

The university is not only providing academic support but is actively involved in training scientists and conducting workshops for the management of farmer-producer companies. Professor Chandel emphasized the university’s dedication to advancing these practices, irrespective of the government’s stance.

In Himachal Pradesh, the practice of natural farming has gained traction as an effective and sustainable alternative to conventional methods. Farmers in the region have embraced this approach, characterized by minimal use of chemical inputs and a focus on traditional farming techniques. The government’s initial support and subsequent withdrawal have not deterred farmers and institutions like UHF from championing the cause of natural farming.

The state’s unique agro-climatic conditions make it conducive to the adoption of natural farming practices, contributing to increased soil fertility and reduced environmental impact. Initiatives by organizations like UHF play a vital role in providing knowledge and resources to farmers, empowering them to transition towards sustainable and organic farming.

As the UHF ventures into offering UG and PG courses in natural farming, it not only positions itself as a pioneer in agricultural education but also as a catalyst for driving positive change in Himachal’s farming landscape. The initiative aims to equip the next generation of farmers and scientists with the skills and knowledge needed to further promote and implement natural farming practices across the state.