In a heartbreaking sequence of events, Himachal Pradesh bore witness to dual tragedies as two separate accidents claimed the lives of six individuals. These incidents unfolded in Mandi district and Ghumarwin sub-division of Bilaspur district.

The first accident took place in Mandi district, where a jeep carrying 11 passengers, including the driver, veered off the road and plummeted into a deep gorge near Dhanyara village. The accident occurred around 4:00 pm on a Wednesday evening, as the passengers were returning from a wedding celebration. Among the victims were three women and one man, who tragically lost their lives. Seven others sustained severe injuries.

Local residents acted swiftly to provide aid and initiate rescue operations. The injured passengers were rushed to Kotli Hospital and later referred to Zonal Hospital Mandi for further medical treatment. The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation by authorities.

In a separate incident, a car met with a fatal accident late at night in Tikkar (Soi) village of Ghumarwin sub-division in Bilaspur district. Two individuals lost their lives in the accident, while one person sustained serious injuries and was referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI).

As per information, the victims were identified as Shyam Sundar Soni (60), the proprietor of a goldsmith’s shop in Ghumarwin, Sarvan Kumar (62), a resident of Tikkar village, and Jagat Pal (60), hailing from Dadi tehsil in Ghumarwin district. They had been returning from an event in Soi village on Tuesday night. The car lost control and careened into a deep ditch near Soi Puli.

Shyam Sundar Soni and Sarvan Kumar lost their lives at the scene, while Jagat Pal sustained severe injuries. The injured Jagat Pal remained trapped in the wreckage overnight, with news of the accident only reaching the public the following morning. His family had been searching for him since the previous night. Once the locals discovered the vehicle in the ditch on Wednesday morning, the authorities were alerted, leading to a joint rescue effort by the police and locals.

The victims were subsequently taken to Ghumarwin Hospital, where doctors declared Shyam Sundar Soni and Sarwan Kumar dead. After administering preliminary medical care to Jagat Pal, he was referred to PGI for further treatment.