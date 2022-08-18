New Delhi: Ahead of the state assembly elections, the Congress has constituted 14 members election committees.

The committee will be the final authority on shortlisting the names of contenders for the Assembly poll.

The committee comprises State Congress president Pratibha Singh, CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri, former Union Minister Anand Sharma, Campaign committee head Sukhvinder Sukhu, Asha Kumari, Dhani Ram Shandil and Ram Lal Thakur, Kaul Singh and Viplove Thakur, Rajinder Rana, Harsh Mahajan, Vinay Kumar and General Secretary (org) Rajnish Kimta.

All AICC secretaries and heads of frontal organisations will be the ex-officio members of the committee.