Kuthar/Shimla: Congress leader Rajneesh Kimta has blamed BJP led state government and the local legislature for derailing the development of the Chopal assembly constituency.

Kimta, while addressing the public at Kuthar in the Balson region of the Chopal assembly constituency blamed Chopal MLA Balbir Verma for lying to the common public and making false claims of development.

Kimta draw the attention of the local legislature to the shabby condition of the Kuthar senior secondary school building and sought a reason for not providing a proper building for the school.

Kimta claimed that the water lifting scheme, which was announced by the previous government, has not completed even its first stage after seven years.

Sharpening the attack on the ruling government, Kimta dared Chopal MLA to explain why development work imitated by the Virbhadra Singh led previous government could not even start. He also showed displeasure regarding the delay in initiating the work of the Ayurvedic Dispensary building even after five years back of its announcement.

Health infrastructure has crumbled in the region and as compared to the neighbouring Jubbal-Kotkhai and Theog, zonal hospitals of Chopal constituency lack even basic facilities and directly impact the common people of the region, Kimta further added.

Kimta claimed that the Chopal constituency has been backwards by 50 years in the last ten years. He blamed MLA Verma for making false claims of development, but on the ground, nothing has happened.

Kimta announced to contest of the forthcoming election and assured to release of the vision document within June month.