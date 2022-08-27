Shimla: The Congress on Friday invited applications from ticket aspirants for the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections.

Himachal Congress general secretary Rajneesh Kimta informed that the party has decided to accept applications from the ticket aspirants from 26 August and 1st September will be the last date for the submission of applications.

Party also accepting applications online at ‘[email protected]’ Aspirants may also send their applications directly to Congress state headquarter in Shimla.

Party has eased the process of party ticket application and decided not to ask for any fee for applying for the ticket.

The ticket aspirants will have to submit their complete bio-data mentioning experience and educational qualifications.