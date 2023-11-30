Manali – The tranquil landscapes of Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, and the high peaks of Lahaul in Himachal Pradesh have been transformed into a winter wonderland as fresh snowfall graced these picturesque regions.

The recent shift in weather patterns brought snowfall to the high peaks of Kullu and Lahaul districts, enveloping Atal Tunnel Rohtang in a pristine white coat. The snowfall began Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning. Additionally, drizzling rain in the low-lying areas of Kullu district contributed to a drop in temperature, creating a chilly ambience.

In response to the weather fluctuations, the local administration has issued cautionary directives advising tourists to refrain from venturing towards sensitive areas. The Meteorological Department has forewarned of adverse weather conditions persisting for the next two days in districts Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti, anticipating further snowfall in higher elevations.

The capital city, Shimla, and various other parts of the state have been shrouded in clouds since morning, further emphasizing the significant climatic shift. Notably, November has witnessed a 42 percent reduction in rainfall compared to the normal average for this month.

As the weather remains unfavourable, a yellow alert for rain and snowfall has been issued across multiple areas in Himachal Pradesh for today, with forecasts indicating that the inclement weather is likely to persist into Friday. The allure of snow-clad landscapes coupled with cautionary measures serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of winter in this region, inviting both awe and preparedness from residents and visitors alike.