Shimla – In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Himachal Pradesh State Congress Committee has announced the initiation of the ticket allocation process for the four Lok Sabha seats in the state. The party has invited applications on plain paper from interested party leaders, officials, and active workers who aspire to represent the Congress in the upcoming general elections.

State Congress Organization General Secretary, Rajneesh Kimta, stated on Wednesday that the invitation for applications aligns with the guidelines set by the All India Congress Committee. This move aims to encourage enthusiastic and dedicated individuals within the party to step forward and express their interest in contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

According to Kimta, the application submission window is set to be open from February 9 to February 15, 2024. To formalize their candidacy, applicants are required to submit their applications on plain paper along with an attached fee of Rs 10,000. This fee is intended to ensure a serious commitment from the candidates seeking party tickets.

Applications will be accepted at the State Congress Headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, until 5:00 pm on February 15, 2024. Kimta emphasized that any applications received after the deadline will not be considered for the ticket allocation process.

As the party gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, the move aims to identify and empower leaders who can effectively represent the interests of the people of Himachal Pradesh at the national level.