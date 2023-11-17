Shimla – Aiming to enhance the quality and depth of education, providing students with a more extensive and enriching learning experience, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has issued a directive to the Education Department, outlining the preparation of a school calendar to guarantee 220 mandatory teaching days.

The Chief Minister’s directive aligns with a broader vision that includes designating 2050 schools, spanning from Primary to Senior Secondary levels, as ‘Chief Minister Schools of Excellence’ by the academic session of 2026-2027. This phased initiative is anticipated to set a new standard in delivering quality education, with a list of these distinguished schools to be compiled by December 31st of this year.

This directive comes amid sweeping reforms aimed at elevating the quality of education across government schools. The introduction of English medium schools in the government sector and the upcoming School Adoption Program signal a commitment to fostering a conducive educational environment.

One notable aspect of this educational transformation is the emphasis on guest lecturers. The directive to explore the recruitment of guest lecturers through online applications, along with the forthcoming detailed proposal for the Guest Lecturer Scheme, highlights the commitment to infuse specialized expertise into schools with vacant positions, creating a dynamic and diverse teaching environment.

The clustering of Primary and Middle schools represents another strategic move aimed at resource optimization and collaborative learning environments. Chief Minister Sukhu’s directive emphasizes the formation of clusters, pooling available resources, and creating a conducive space for both educators and students.

Central to this visionary directive is the preparation of a comprehensive academic calendar, ensuring a mandatory 220 teaching days per academic session. This meticulous planning aims to provide students with an extended and enriched learning experience, fostering not only academic prowess but also holistic development.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the primary responsibility of teachers to impart quality education and instil values in students. Compulsory training for teachers on their first appointment underscores the commitment to continually enhance the capabilities of the teaching force.

In a bid to recognize and encourage excellence, Chief Minister Sukhu announced plans to honour five schools excelling in all sectors at the district level. This proactive approach aims to uplift schools and teachers demonstrating commendable work in the field of education.

Early education also takes center stage in Chief Minister Sukhu’s directive, emphasizing admission to the first class at the age of six years in government educational institutions. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of imparting life skills according to the age group of students through various curriculum activities.