Solan: As part of initiative of bringing Coaching to students, the Shoolini University has initiated next phase of V-Empower Coaching programme on Saturday.

For the first time ever, over 100 coaches with International Coach Federation credentials, joined hands for generating synergy to empower the youth, the leaders of tomorrow, through the virtual mode.

Over 800 individuals attended the session which was also streamed live on YouTube.

In his keynote address, Shoolini University Vice-Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla emphasized on the need to create a space for individuals to flourish and evolve.

Prof Khosla appreciated the contribution of international coaches in this grand vision and called out to the students to make maximum use of this transformative opportunity for success in their lives.

Payal Jindal Khanna, who is heading the initiative at Shoolini University, shared the context of the programme and called for doing more as individuals. She said that the pandemic has shown how we must now rise over our lesser selves and come together to serve humanity.

Global Coach James Campbell Grant expressed his views on the global perspectives of coaching and shared his story of how he had benefited from the power of coaching.

Sushma Banthia and Ajay Khanna held demo coaching conversation with the attendees.

MBA students, Manvi Sood also shared her journey of coaching during the Pilot phase and how it helped her in better understanding of her own self and boosted her confidence and morale. The Coaching Programme was finally declared open by the Vice-President and Head admissions at the Shoolini University Avnee Khosla.