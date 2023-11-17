The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially unveiled the subject-wise examination schedule for the upcoming UGC NET December 2023. Candidates can access the detailed schedule on the official NTA website at nta.ac.in.

As part of the release, NTA announced that the notification regarding the assignment of examination centers in various cities will be available on both the UGC NET and NTA websites, precisely 10 days before the commencement of the examination.

The written examination for UGC NET December 2023 will span from December 6 to December 22, 2023. It will consist of two shifts daily – the first shift running from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm. As per the official announcement, the UGC NET 2023 result is expected to be declared on January 10, 2024.

For additional information and queries related to UGC NET December 2023, candidates can reach out to the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or via email at [email protected]. Regularly checking the NTA website at nta.ac.in or the UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in is advised for the latest updates.

The UGC NET December 2023, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), aims to assess candidates for the ‘Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for the position of ‘Assistant Professor’ across 83 subjects. Stay tuned for further updates and good luck to all the aspirants!