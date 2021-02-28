Shimla: Faced with problems in seeking higher education and employment, as many as 110 passed out students of Manav Bharti University have formed ‘Justice for Manav Bharti Students Association’.

The association has now moved to the High Court of Himachal Pradesh seeking justice for the aggrieved students.

A law student, who has graduated from the University, disclosed that the pass out students of the university are facing difficulty while applying for any job or for higher education.

As the candidate’s educational background and documents need to be verified by the institution, however the same was not being done as the university was expressing helplessness stating that they could not verify the credentials of the students as it does not have any students record since the same has been seized by the Special investigation team (SIT) which is investigating the alleged fake degree scam, he said.

“The students had even approached various regulatory bodies like Higher education department, HPERC, however to no avail our concerns were not addressed,” said the student, adding that with no alternative they were forced to knock on the doors of the High Court to seek justice for the bonafide students.