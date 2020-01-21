1,89,554 benefited from Asptal, 42,700 youth participated in 5 sports disciplines in Khel Mahakumbh

New Delhi: Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur has been awarded with ‘Champions of Change 2019’ award by Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee at an event organized at 10 Rajaji Marg and later followed by Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Anurag Thakur has been awarded for his contribution towards social welfare, particularly in the field of Healthcare, Education and Sports.

The nominations were evaluated and shortlisted by an eminent jury headed by Justice K.G. Balakrishnan (Former Justice of India & Former Chairman NHRC) and Justice Gyan Sudha Misra (Former Judge Supreme Court of India). Among the set of awardees selected for this honour across India included Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Acharya Balkrishna, Chairman Patanjali Ayurved, Actor Shilpa Shetty and many other prominent personalities.

Hamirpur parliamentarian Anurag Thakur called it a ‘Happy Moment’ for Hamirpur Parliamentary. He said

“It is a happy moment not only for me but for Hamirpur Parliamentary and the entire State of Himachal Pradesh since the hard work of everyone engaged with the initiatives has been recognized. For the success of any initiative, people’s support, engagement and cooperation is the key and thus I dedicate this award to each and every individual of my Parliamentary.”

Thakur said that all social initiatives undertaken in Hamirpur Parliamentary were initiated keeping in mind the principle of Antyodaya. The objective of the initiative was to empower every single person. He further added

“I firmly believe that access to quality healthcare and education is the right of every individual, regardless of the economical background. Apart from this Sports helps in shaping personalities and building the character of an individual and thus promotion of sports as a culture is a key significance. I am glad that through the range of initiatives undertaken have successfully impacted the lives of the beneficiaries and will continue to do so in future too.”

One of the most talked-about movement in the healthcare sector is Asptal – a movement to provide free primary medical service in the remotest of the location in Himachal Pradesh. The free service has been catered to 1,89,554 beneficiaries within a span of less than 2 years. This model is being appreciated across the length and breadth of the country and many Member of Parliaments and Member of the Legislative Assembly have come forward to execute the same in their areas.

Similarly, Sports witnessed one of the most engaging campaigns called Khel Mahakumbh as a part of which 42,700 youth participated across 5 sports disciplines. The underlying objective of the campaign was to promote the culture of sports and curb youth from falling prey to drugs by keeping them constructively engaged.

In the field of Education an interesting way of learning was introduced by taking meritorious students to different part of the country and experience different aspects that they wouldn’t have access to otherwise. Students, teachers and families of the children involved appreciated this initiative extensively since the exposure given to the students during the tour was unparalleled.

The ‘Champions of Change’ Awards is organized by the Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE), which is Government of India recognized Non-For-Profit Company and its prestigious new magazine Power Corridors and Panchayati Times.