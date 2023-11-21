Sangla – In a groundbreaking announcement, Himachal Pradesh’s Public Works Department and Sports Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, announced plans to establish a branch of the renowned Atal Mountaineering Institute at Sangla. This move aims to unlock the potential of Sangla Valley as a hub for winter sports, providing exciting opportunities for enthusiasts and promising a substantial boost to the local economy.

During his two-day visit to Kinnaur, Minister Vikramaditya Singh addressed the public meeting at Chaura, where he acknowledged the challenges posed by natural disasters, particularly landslides, leading to significant damage to roads across the region. Singh reassured the public of the government’s commitment to comprehensive development, emphasizing a priority-based approach to address the aftermath of such disasters.

Minister Vikramaditya Singh recognized Sangla Valley’s suitability for winter sports and underscored the positive impact this initiative would have on the local economy, particularly for the youth. The establishment of the Atal Mountaineering Institute’s branch is expected to provide a platform for the promotion and development of winter sports in Sangla Valley.