In a shocking disclosure, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu unveils a massive mining scandal, estimating an illegal operation worth between Rs 50 to 100 crore during the previous BJP government. The heart of the controversy lies in the Beas basin, where 63 stone crushers were found to be operating without the necessary permissions.

Sukhu, while interacting with media at the government residence, Oakover Shimla, labels the unchecked exploitation as a “scam” and reveals that investigations will now extend to scrutinize crushers across the entire state for compliance with valid leases.

The Chief Minister emphasizes the need for accountability, stressing that all mining activities must involve the deposition of royalties. He reveals that gravel crushing using generator sets evaded royalty payments, leading to substantial losses in government revenue.

In response, Sukhu announced stringent measures, including fines for stone crushers operating on generator sets. Ordering comprehensive checks to root out unlicensed operations in other regions, he has already discussed the matter with the Industry Minister.

A High Power Committee investigation uncovers a staggering 131 stone crushers in the Beas basin, with 63 operating without valid leases. This exposes a blatant disregard for regulatory compliance during the previous government’s term. The Department is tasked with a thorough inquiry, and the findings are promptly sent to the Industries Minister for action to reopen crushers with valid mining leases.

As the magnitude of the illegal stone crusher operation unfolds, the Sukhu-led government pledges accountability, legal action, and a renewed focus on preserving the ecological balance in mining operations across the state.