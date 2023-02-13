New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Monday dismissed a plea challenging delimitation of assembly constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka delivered the verdict on a plea filed by two Kashmiri residents.

The court has also clarified that it had not ruled on the validity of the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation Act, 2019, which is pending before another Bench of the Supreme Court which is examining the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

The Centre had defended the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir before the Supreme Court, saying the delimitation commission set up to redraw the Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in newly formed union territory was empowered to do so.