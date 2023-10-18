In an unprecedented collaborative effort, local communities are taking on an increasingly significant role in the protection and preservation of the state’s invaluable forest wealth. The initiative, known as ‘Van Mitra,’ is marking a revolutionary shift in the way forests are managed and conserved.

The ‘Van Mitra’ program, which encompasses all 2061 forest beats across the state, empowers local community members to actively engage in forest conservation and management. Their responsibilities span a wide range of critical activities, including fire protection, afforestation drives, resin tapping, and salvage operations.

However, the scope of the initiative extends far beyond the practical aspects of forest management. By involving local communities, it aims to cultivate a profound sense of shared responsibility for the state’s natural resources. This represents a significant departure from conventional top-down management approaches, as the local community members themselves become the driving force behind preservation efforts.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh emphasizes, “Local communities are not just stakeholders; they are the heart of forest resource utilization. By empowering them, we’re not only preserving our forests but also ensuring the well-being of our ecosystem and the future generations who depend on it.”

The ‘Van Mitra’ program isn’t solely about safeguarding the environment; it also seeks to create livelihood opportunities, particularly for the youth of the area. By involving local communities in the responsible management of forest resources, this initiative addresses both ecological and economic concerns.

In addition to operational duties, ‘Van Mitra’ members are expected to play a pivotal role in spreading awareness about forest and environmental conservation. Their outreach efforts aim to deepen the local community’s understanding of sustainable forest management practices, further solidifying the connection between the people and the environment.

The Chief Minister, underscoring the importance of this initiative, states, “Protecting the forest and tree cover in mountainous regions is not just an environmental concern; it’s vital for stabilizing slopes, reducing surface run-off, and curbing soil erosion. The collaboration between the Forest Department and local communities is essential for achieving these goals. The state government is committed to preserving its natural resources and safeguarding the environment for future generations through this collaborative effort.”