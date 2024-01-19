Himachal Pradesh’s Education Sector Under Scrutiny as Sukhu Unveils Troubling Findings

In a candid revelation during the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ program in the village of Nakki, Pragpur area, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh didn’t mince words as he squarely attributed the declining standard of education in the state to the negligence of the previous BJP government. This startling admission has brought the spotlight back on the state’s education system and ignited a political debate over the management of the crucial sector.

Addressing the gathered audience, Chief Minister Sukhu expressed deep concern over the alarming reports highlighting a deterioration in the reading abilities of students across the state. He underscored the need for accountability and transparency in addressing the challenges faced by the education sector, particularly in rural areas.

“The standard of education has suffered due to the negligence of the previous BJP government. It is our responsibility to rectify the situation and ensure that every child receives a high-quality education,” Sukhu stated during his address.

Sukhu’s admission has initiated a broader conversation about the long-term impact of previous policies and the need for immediate corrective measures.

The decision to make English the medium of instruction from the first class in government schools is seen as a strategic move to elevate education standards and align students with global learning trends. It also reflects the administration’s commitment to overcoming the challenges inherited from the previous government.