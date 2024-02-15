Shimla – In a significant move aimed at prioritizing classroom instruction over administrative tasks, the Himachal Pradesh government has implemented a decision to eliminate the requirement for teachers in government schools to visit the Education Directorate or Secretariat for communication. This decision comes in response to concerns about the adverse impact on student learning experiences due to teacher absenteeism caused by administrative obligations.

Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar has directed the Project Directorate of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, along with the Director of Elementary and Higher Education, to ensure the immediate cessation of the practice of teachers physically visiting the Directorate or Secretariat for correspondence. This directive is part of the government’s broader initiative to reduce the non-teaching workload imposed on educators, allowing them to focus more on their primary responsibilities of teaching and mentoring students.

The instructions issued explicitly state that officials should refrain from issuing letters seeking unnecessary information from teachers. Instead, they are encouraged to obtain the required data from the U DICE report and the State Project Directorate of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan website. This move is expected to streamline the information retrieval process and eliminate the redundancy of communication through traditional postal mail.

Education authorities have also taken measures to prohibit the calling of teachers to the Directorate or Secretariat for data-related discussions. Officials are instructed to utilize the available online resources, thereby eliminating the need for physical presence and reducing the time teachers spend on administrative tasks.

Addressing the issue of communication regarding RTI or court cases, the directive emphasizes that such information is readily accessible on the official website, rendering the need for separate correspondences redundant. Teachers are asked to refrain from engaging in time-consuming administrative work, ensuring that their efforts are directed towards enhancing the quality of education for students.

Additionally, teachers have been expressly prohibited from carrying postal to the Directorate or Secretariat. If a situation arises where correspondence is essential, the Principal or Headmaster has been authorized to issue a written order to teachers, obviating the need for their physical presence.

Authorities have issued a stern warning to all concerned officials, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the new guidelines. Failure to comply may result in disciplinary actions.

Teachers are also encouraged to provide information related to assembly proceedings through convenient digital means such as email or WhatsApp, eliminating the need for in-person visits to the directorate or secretariat. This move is expected to enhance efficiency, save valuable time for educators, and ultimately contribute to an improved educational environment in government schools across Himachal Pradesh.