Solan: In a shocking and deeply disturbing incident, a woman was brutally raped while her husband was tied to a tree. The incident occurred in Chail in the Kandaghat sub-division of Solan district.

The victims of this horrifying ordeal were a migrant couple who had come to the area to work in the fields. On that fateful evening, they had ventured to Chail to partake in the Dussehra celebrations, a festival marked by joy and togetherness. However, what unfolded was a harrowing tale of brutality and inhumanity.

As reported, around 7:00 p.m. on a Tuesday evening, the couple was on their way back to their accommodations in Chail Bazaar. Little did they know that their journey would take an unthinkable turn. Four individuals intercepted their path, and subjected the couple to a nightmarish ordeal.

The assailants overpowered the husband and tied him to a tree with a scarf. What followed was a grotesque act of violence as three of the four accused, identified as Virendra, Chaman and Yogendra, raped the woman, while her husband was forced to witness the horrifying act, tied to the tree.

After enduring the horrific assault, the woman courageously made her way to the police post in Chail to seek help.

In response to the victim’s complaint, the police acted promptly, initiating an investigation and taking the alleged perpetrators into custody. The accused, comprising individuals from Chail and Sirmaur, are in police custody.

Visham Thakur, the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Solan, has confirmed the incident and the subsequent arrests. The accused have been presented before the Kandaghat court and sent on three days police remand.