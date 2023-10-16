Mandi – The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) held its eleventh convocation ceremony today, bestowing degrees upon a total of 565 students. Among the graduates were 426 males and 139 females, along with a notable number of 60 Ph.D. scholars.

The convocation featured Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, as the Chief Guest. Alongside him, several distinguished personalities including Prof. R. P. Singh from the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad, Dr. Balvinder Singh, Senior Director at Samsung R&D Institute India, Bangalore, Anand Vora, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Persistent Systems, Pune, and Prof. Anirban Bandyopadhyay, Principal Research Scientist at the National Institute for Materials Science in Tsukuba, Japan, attended as Guests of Honor. The event was presided over by Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, Chairman of the Board of Governors at IIT Mandi.

Addressing the graduating class, Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty congratulated the students, emphasizing the significance of their journey. He stated, “Completing graduation does not come easily. It involves years of hard work and perseverance, struggles and sacrifices, successes, achievements, and perhaps some disappointments as well. This day will, therefore, probably be one of the most important and memorable milestones in the journey of your life and career.”

One notable trend at IIT Mandi was the increase in the number of female graduates across various streams. A total of 52 female students in undergraduate programs, 66 in postgraduate and masters’ programs, and 14 in Ph.D. programs graduated from IIT Mandi, surpassing the numbers from previous years.

The convocation saw the awarding of degrees in various categories:

Ph.D. – 60

M.S. (by Research) – 10

M.A. – 15

M. Tech. – 112

Mechanical Engineering with specialisation in Energy Systems – 17

Structural Engineering – 10

Power Electronics and Drives – 08

Energy Engineering with specialisation in Materials – 14

Computer Science & Engineering – 11

Communications and Signal Processing – 18

Fluid and Thermal Engineering – 03

Biotechnology – 17

Electrical Engineering with specialisation in VLSI – 14

M.Sc. – 124

Applied Mathematics – 44

Chemistry – 45

Physics – 35

B. Tech. – 244

Computer Science and Engineering – 89

Electrical Engineering – 50

Bio Engineering – 11

Engineering Physics – 17

Data Science – 34

Mechanical Engineering – 23

Civil Engineering – 20

Chairman Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, while addressing the graduating class, remarked, “Today is the day of culmination of your efforts and reason to celebrate the fruition of your aspirations and dreams. As you enter the next phase of your life, hold onto your Alma Mater’s legacy of scientific culture, and let it always inspire you in everything you do. Today you are joining the elite club IIT Mandi Alumni. Although you are moving out to make a bright professional career, your Alma Mater will always be there with you and will keep abreast of your achievements and successes with a great degree of satisfaction and pride.”

Professor Laxmidhar Behera, Director of IIT Mandi, extended his congratulations to the graduating students, highlighting their role as torchbearers of the institution. He expressed his hope that their professional competencies and uncompromising character would empower them to lead society in various ways, stressing that their success would reflect well on IIT Mandi.

The Valedictorian’s address was delivered by Pritish Chugh, the Director’s Gold Medal winner for 2023. He shared his experiences and aspirations, urging his fellow graduates to carry the lessons, friendships, and hope for a brighter tomorrow as they embark on their new journeys.